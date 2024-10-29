Rishi Kapoor was an absolute bae among female co-stars including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Divya Bharti, and Tina Munim, among others. He was known as the OG chocolate boy in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor, born to superstar Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Malhotra, was an absolute bae among female co-stars including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Divya Bharti, and Tina Munim, among others. Rishi Kapoor was known as the OG chocolate boy in Bollywood with actresses lining up to work for him. Rishi Kapoor broke many people's hearts when he married Neetu Singh in 1980. The couple had two children — a son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and a daughter, Riddhima Kapoor.

While Rishi Kapoor worked with many superstar actresses throughout his career, there was one actress by whom Neetu Singh felt 'threatened'. We are talking about one of Rishi Kapoor's most famous co-stars Dimple Kapadia.

Rishi Kapoor himself once revealed how Neetu Singh felt threatened when he reunited with his Bobby co-star Dimple Kapadia for the 1985 film Saagar.

In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, late actor Rishi Kapoor wrote, "But she needn’t have worried. Dimple was a friend, even if she may have been a little more than that during Bobby. Ten years had gone by; she was coming out of a marriage with two children of her own, and I was also well-settled with two kids. I have never let Neetu down in our marriage. I am a happily married man with a loving and supportive wife. Neetu is not only my wife, she is also a friend."

Dimple Kapadia was married to Rajesh Khanna and she quit acting after her debut film Bobby in 1973. However, the marriage did not last long and Dimple Kapadia, two years after separating from Rajesh Khanna, made a comeback to films.

Rishi Kapoor, in his book, revealed how by the time they worked on Saagar, he and Dimple Kapadia were in very different phases of life.

Rishi Kapoor also shared how Neetu Singh reacted when he agreed to work with Dimple Kapadia in Saagar. "Neetu must have had some reservations, but she was very dignified about the whole thing. It is to her credit that she didn’t put her foot down and allowed me to do Saagar. If ever there were any ripples in our relationship, it was because of me, never her. And even then, the reasons had nothing to do with another woman in my life. She has been a rock and stood by me in my weakest moments. If there was an Oscar for the best partner, for being with someone for better or for worse in every sense of the word, she would get it," he wrote.

