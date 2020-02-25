'She lights up every frame': Guneet Monga has sweetest birthday wish for 'Pagglait' Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra turns a year older today and the day became even more special for her when her upcoming film Pagglait’s producer Guneet Monga wrote a heartwarming note and shared a sweet video of the actress. In the video posted by Guneet on her Instagram handle, Sanya could be seen grooving to ‘Machanyenge’.

Guneet captioned the clip saying, "And then just like that, I saw magic. She lights up every frame with her raw energy, does it so casually with so much empathy and grace. I love you @sanyamalhotra_ AKA #Pagglait Happy Happy Birthday. May the skip in your walk and the twinkle in your eyes continue to shine. My #foreverlove."

Sanya has gone on to carve a niche for herself and become a name to reckon with in the entertainment fraternity with some exemplary choices of films- starting from her debut film Dangal (2016) followed by her outstanding performance of a homespun girl in a rustic tale- Pataakha, to her portrayal of Renee Sharma in the quirky comedy Badhaai Ho (both in 2018) or Miloni Shah in the niche love story Photograph (2019).

On the work front, Sanya has already announced three projects all set to hit the theatres. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Ludo.