‘She lashed out at me’: Saloni Gaur opens up on mimicking Kangana Ranaut

Saloni Gaur, the content creator, gained popularity after playing Nazma Aapi. It was the character who was known for her opinions on everything that is trending on social media. Because of her humour, she has become a social media sensation over the years.

She also mimicked Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut several times. While speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, she said, “We haven’t met but Kangana knows about it (my rendition). She lashed out at me a couple of times on social media. But that was fine. I really enjoyed reading what she wrote (laughs). I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system.”

While speaking about trolls who targeted her for having no identity, she stated, “I can stop doing these videos, any day any minute. I might mimic her but it’s me who calls the shots since I write the scripts. People know me because of Nazma Aapi. If people troll me in a funny way, I don’t mind it. I’m not someone who cribs if people pick on me. Itna bahot criticism toh chalta hai.”

Last month, she made her debut with the web show ‘Campus Diaries’. “What I’ve done so far is has largely been comedy. I did a satire show before. My sketches have also been comical. People haven’t seen me doing anything else apart from comedy. When I came to know that I’m supposed to play a relatively serious character who is rebellious, I thought it would be challenging. Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to act now,” Gaur concluded.

On the work front, Kangana, who recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’, will be seen in films like ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Apart from movies, the actress will be also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production house, Manikarnika Films.