'She is recuperating': Kunal Kohli gives health update on Saroj Khan

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

DNA TV Show: ISRO prepares for historic solar mission; Aditya L-1 to unravel Sun's mysteries

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'She is recuperating': Kunal Kohli gives health update on Saroj Khan

It was previously confirmed that Saroj Khan has tested negative for COVID-19

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 05:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Giving an update on the health of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Wednesday said that the dance maestro is doing better and does not have Covid. Kohli said that he spoke to Khan's son and inquired about her health condition.

The 'Hum Tum' director took to Twitter to share the update with Khan's wellwishers "Spoke to #RajuKhan just now. Son of #SarojKhan, He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless," he tweeted.

"No covid.She's better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon," he added. Khan was earlier in the day admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness.

It was previously reported that Saroj Khan has tested negative for coronavirus. She was also reported to be recovering well, and is expected to be discharged soon, probably within the next two days.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Indian man's Bollywood-inspired proposal to gf at Auckland airport wins hearts online

CTET 2023: CBSE likely to release result soon at ctet.nic.in, how to check here

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE