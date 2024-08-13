'She is not my...': Jaya Bachchan's bold statement on Aishwarya Rai in interview goes viral, watch video

Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 'not my daughter but my daughter-in-law' in viral throwback interview.

Jaya Bachchan's candid interview about her Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently resurfaced interview on Reddit. In the throwback viral video, She can be heard saying that there's is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law.

On being asked if she is a strict mother to Aishwarya as well, Jaya replied, "There is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, you know. I mean, I don’t know why, but you don’t feel you don’t need to respect your parents. As a daughter, you take your parents for granted. With your in-laws, you can’t do that.”

Watch:

While admitting that she was a strict mother to Abhishek, Jaya said, "Strict? She’s not my daughter! She’s my daughter-in-law. Why should I be strict with her? I’m sure her mother has done that for her.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been doing rounds on social media. Earlier, a video of the actor talking about being ‘torn’ between wife and mom Jaya Bachchan is going viral on social media. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai once appeared together on Karan Joahr’s show Koffee With Karan where the host asked Abhishek if he ever felt torn between Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Shweta Bachchan.

Karan Johar asked, “You feel Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty’s eyes and Shweta’s life and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?”

To this, Aishwarya instantly said, “The only time the wife will be called the other woman.” Abhishek Bachchan further replied, “I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What works also is that Maa and her (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law.”Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen arriving at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding with her daughter and wasn’t a part of Bachchans' family photo. This added fuel to their divorce rumours.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.