'She has been through a lot, fought bigger people': Adhyayan Summan all praises for ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan Summan has opened up about gangism in Bollywood in an interview recently. The actor spoke about the same, much like his one-time girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. He, in fact, opened up about Kangana in another recent interview and praised her for fighting all big people, stating that he only has respect for her.

“People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot. She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her,” he was quoted as per a report on BollywoodLife.

In an exclusive interview with DNA in 2016, Adhyayan had accused Kangana of physical and verbal abuse. “One moment she made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**… so I told her, ‘Let’s go.’ She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let’s go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me!,” he had recalled.

The actor later told BollywoodLife, "I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support.”