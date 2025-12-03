'She fu**ed her husband, father-in-law, servant in Mirzapur': Netizens react after Rasika Dugal says she would have rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Netizens are brutally trolling Rasika Dugal for saying that she would have reacted Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for its misogyny. Rasika plays Beena Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Rasika Dugal made her acting debut in the 2007 film Anwar, but she gained immense popularity after 11 years when she began playing Beena Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur from 2018. She has been a part of the leading cast in all the three seasons till now. At a recent event, Rasika stated she would have rejected Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for its misogynistic content. Netizens are calling her out, reminding that Mirzapur shows far more misogyny than the 2023 blockbuster film.

Speaking at We The Women 2025 event, Rasia said, "The things that I won’t do is celebrate misogyny or be part of a propaganda film those things are non-negotiable for me." When senior journalist Barkha Dutt directly asked her if she would have accepted Animal, Rasika firmly said, "No." Explaining her point in detail, Rasika added, "I would be very happy to play a character whose politics is not in sync with mine. That’s exciting for me. I’m not Beena Tripathi in real life. I don’t go around killing people or violating men. Understanding a mind different from mine is why I do what I do. But, it's important for me that the politics of the project is aligned with mine."

As her clip is now going viral on social, netizens are brutally trolling Rasika left, right, and centre. One of them wrote, "She was literally f**king her husband, father-in-law, and the servant at the same time in Mirzapur and she has a problem with Animal? Sandeep Reddy Vanga will die laughing after seeing this", while another added, "No to Animal but yes to Mirzapur where she flirts with her stepson and has sex with servant. Wow." A third X user added, "It is hilarious to say Animal is bad when she has done Mirzapur. I mean a woman "killing" the man who wronged her is fine but a man asking a woman who came to get him killed, to lick his shoe is MISOGYNY."

"Someone please tell Rasika Dugal the definition of misogyny and ask her to watch Mirzapur again. Mirzapur is not 10 but 100 times more misogynistic and lowlife than Animal", read another comment. Another user wrote, "Rasika Duggal acted in Mirzapur in which her character slept with almost every male character in the series, including her father-in-law. A series which was 10x more misogynist and toxic than Animal." "Not defending movies like Animal but the show Mirzapur (in which she acted) inadvertently glorified and promoted violence and misogyny way more than it did in Animal", wrote another X user.

Rasika Dugal, outspoken as ever, says she would have said no to a movie like Animal because her biggest fear is that one day she will accept a project that will inadvertently promote misogyny. With Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, this has been Rasika’s moment in many ways. It was… pic.twitter.com/7uk6LnpnZ3 December 2, 2025

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal was heavily criticised for its excessive violence and glorification of toxic masculinity. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol among others, still earned over Rs 550 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 900 crore at the global box office.

