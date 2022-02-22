'She finally learnt how to live in the now': Rhea Chakraborty shares adorable pics with cryptic note

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was late actor Sushant Singh’s girlfriend, is trying to move on in her life. She is picking up pieces after all the controversy that she was surrounded with after Sushant’s death.

The actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and dropped beautiful pictures in a yellow lehenga and wrote, “Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew.” In no time, the photo went viral and SSR fans started commenting on it.

Earlier, Rhea had posted about resuming work and wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times.No matter what, the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP!#rhenew #gratitude.”

On 14 June 2021, Sushant’s first death anniversary, Rhea had shared a lovely picture with Sushant and also penned an emotional note that read, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me.”

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9, 2021, for allegedly procuring drugs for Shushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case. Subsequently, Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in custody before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.