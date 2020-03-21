'She arrived when India wasn't self-isolating': Sonam Kapoor defends Kanika Kapoor

After coronavirus patient Kanika Kapoor received a lot of lashing for her 'irresponsible behaviour', Sonam Kapoor came to her defence. Sonam said that criticism for the singer needs to stop because she arrived when India was still playing Holi.

"Hey guys stop blaming @kanik4kapoor she arrived on the 9th when India wasn't self isolating but playing holi. This trial by media needs to STOP," posted Sonam as her Instagram story.

Here's the story:

Kanika Kapoor came under the scanner after various news reports claimed that the singer 'hid in a washroom' to avoid being screened at the airport. It is also believed that Kanika already felt symptoms of coronavirus after arriving from London. She arrived at Mumbai airport and later came to her family in Lucknow. Days later, the singer was tested positive for coronavirus, thus causing panic among people she interacted with, after her arrival. Defending herself, Kanika said that the government did not impose self-quarantine rule on anyone travelling from abroad.

More so, her father Rajiv Kapoor told Aaj Tak that she attended three-four parties consisting 300-400 people. She had then stated that she only attended one family gathering which consisted of 30 people, but was proven wrong after images from her second high-profile party started making the rounds. While Kanika was seen at the family gathering on 13th, she attended the other party on March 15. Taj Hotel in Lucknow where Kanika stayed is also reportedly shut till further notice.