Shooters Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar, Divyansh Panwar win India’s first gold medal at Asian Games 2023

Karnataka announces board exams for Class 9, 11 from academic year 2023-24, check details

‘I am challenging your leader to…’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poses tough dare for Rahul Gandhi

'We are probably...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Bollywood

Bollywood

Shaza Morani tests negative for coronavirus twice, back home after discharge

After testing negative two consecutive times, she has been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2020, 10:41 PM IST

Producer Karim Morani’s younger daughter Shaza Morani has made a full recovery after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. After testing negative two consecutive times, she has been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. In an interview, Shaza said, "I’ve been tested negative twice, so I’m being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon."

For the uninformed, apart from Shaza, her sister Zoa and Karim had also tested negative for coronavirus. Zoa is currently admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and has said that isolation has made her more social, "When I was in isolation with my sister (Shaza) at home, I was quite sick. So, to divert my mind, I was enjoying all the jokes and forwards that my family was sending out. I also began calling my old friends and making new friends on social media. I surprised myself. The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner."

Speaking further about her daily routine, Zoa said, "My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this."

