Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha were seen missing from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil court ceremony on June 23 in Bandra, with close family and friends in attendance. The wedding was followed by a grand reception that was graced by many celebrities.

However, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha were seen missing from the wedding. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Sinha talked about the same and indirectly said that the brothers were unhappy about Sonakshi’s interfaith marriage to Zaheer.

He said, “I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always a cultural reaction." He further added, "Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience come in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons.”

Shatrughan also expressed his full support for his daughter’s decision to marry Zaheer, adding that he thoroughly enjoyed the wedding. He said, "I have always been with her, and I will continue to be so. We speak so much about women’s empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature."

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who dated for seven years, tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a private ceremony. They got married at Sonakshi's residence, surrounded by close friends and family.