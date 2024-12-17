The whole controversy came to the forefront again after, in a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna blamed Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha for not imparting cultural wisdom to his daughter. Sonakshi Sinha, in response to Mukesh Khanna, posted a note on Instagram.

After Sonakshi Sinha, now her father Shatrughan Sinha is the latest to go viral for slamming Mukesh Khanna for commenting on her goof-up about Ramayan on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati. When Sonakshi Sinha appeared on the show, she failed to answer who Lord Hanuman brought the “sanjeevani booti" for, in Ramayan. Mukesh Khanna commented on the goof-up many times but, on Monday, Sonakshi Sinha gave him a befitting reply. Earlier, in 2020, Shatrughan Sinha had also given a befitting reply to Mukesh Khanna for constantly pointing out where Sonakshi Sinha went wrong.

Without naming Mukesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha called the actor out and asked some pointed questions. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Shatrughan Sinha said, "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

The veteran superstar further said, "I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone."

The whole controversy came to the forefront again after, in a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna blamed Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha for not imparting cultural wisdom to his daughter. Sonakshi Sinha, in response to Mukesh Khanna, posted on her Instagram stories, "I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

