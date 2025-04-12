Abhishek Bachchan, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, also explained that the reason they had an intimate wedding was because his grandmother, Teji Bachchan, was admitted to the hospital at the time.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in a grand ceremony in April 2007. Despite the over-the-top celebrations, Amitabh Bachchan's son's wedding was an intimate affair with only both the family's relatives in attendance. Many of the Bachchan family's close friends were also left out of the guest list; to make up for this, Amitabh Bachchan sent out sweet packets to those he couldn’t invite. However, there was one guest, a veteran superstar, who rejected the sweets and wedding card and sent it right back to the Bachchans. We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan's co-star in films such as Bombay To Goa, Kaala Patthar, Naseeb, Shaan, and Dostana, and its veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha. The actor surprised the family and fans alike after he denied accepting the wedding card and sweets sent by the Bachchan family to celebrate Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding.

Later, in an interview with Mid-Day, when asked why he returned the sweets sent by Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Jab bulaaya nahin phir mithai kis baat ki? (when you are not invited, what is the need to send sweets?). I won’t be put in second place and embarrass him by accepting the sweets. The least I expected was that either Amitabh or someone from the family would call me up before sending the sweets. When that was not done, why the mithai?"

Abhishek Bachchan, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, also explained that the reason they had an intimate wedding was because his grandmother, Teji Bachchan, was admitted to the hospital at the time.

"Very honestly, people are forgetting a very, very major reason why our family wanted to keep it very intimate. There was an ailing grandmother at the hospital and my father said that ‘you know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a big celebration.’ Did I want to invite? Did my family want to invite? Did her family want to invite the entire world? Yes. But our parents, all together, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody. And everybody was ok with that except for one person who returned that. And that was fine. That was Shatrughan uncle, he returned the card and that was fine. We accepted it back. You can’t please everyone," Abhishek Bachchan said.