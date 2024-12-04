Shatrughan Sinha reacted to Vikrant Massey's announcement of taking a break from acting, and he recalled his days when he used to do 3 shifts a day.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to Vikrant Massey's decision to take a break from acting. On Monday, the 12th Fail actor took his fans and netizens by surprise after he announced taking a break from acting. At first, fans thought that he announced his retirement. A day later, Vikrant clarified that he's not retiring, but taking a long break because he's 'burned out'.

Soon after Vikrant issued the clarification, Shatrughan reacted to the Mirzapur actor's decision. While speaking to Zoom, Shatrughan recalled his struggle of balancing between three shifts, and the constant hard work he did to sustain in the industry. Shatrughan said that he would run between the studios, "Sometimes I would forget which film I was shooting for”, he added.

The Kaalicharan actor hailed Vikrant’s decision to pause his career. Sinha said, “Aaj kal be bachche zyada samajhdaar hain (Today's kids are smart enough). They know where to stop and when to resume again. Unn mein insecurity nahin hai (They're not insecure). We thought, out of sight out of mind”.

Not only Shatrughan Sinha, but filmmaker Aditya Nimbalkar who directed Vikrant's Sector 36 supported his decision, “In a day and age where everyone is chasing box office numbers, views, and trends. If he has decided to take a break, spend time with his family and recharge himself, all power to him. And whenever he is good and ready, I’m sure he will be back ready to restart,” he said.

Vikrant Massey issued a clarification on his acting break statement

On Monday, Vikrant took to social media, and wrote, "The actor's post had read, "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

A day later Vikrant clarified his statement to News18, and said, "I’m not retiring. Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up. People misread it." On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.