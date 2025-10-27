Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Poonam Dhillon, Rupali Ganguly, others attend Satish Shah's prayer meet

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satish Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

The passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah has come as a shock to his family and industry friends. To honour his legacy and remember his contributions, Shah's family and friends organised a prayer meet to pay tribute to the late actor. Shah, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances over decades, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

The prayer meet for the late actor was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday. Several celebs, including Johnny Lever, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Rupali Ganguly, Paresh Ganatra, Deven Bhojani, Poonam Dhillon, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, Divya Dutta, David Dhawan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Supriya Pilgaonkar attended it.

Shah's funeral was held on Sunday and was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak among others.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters.

Satish Shah's diverse filmography, spread across four decades, includes popular hits like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chalte Chalte, Saathiya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Bhoothnath.

