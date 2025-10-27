FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, police arrest father of 'victim' on rape charges

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 lakh users in just 30 days, Vodafone Idea loses...

Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Poonam Dhillon, Rupali Ganguly, others attend Satish Shah's prayer meet

ECI announces SIR Phase 2 pan India, check full list of states; will release final voter list on...

Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq, says he read the script keeping his religion in mind: 'I wanted to see...'

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check prices, how to book, other details

Women's World Cup 2025: This star player replaces injured Pratika Rawal in India's squad ahead of semi-final vs Australia

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at East Asia Summit: 'Right of defence against terrorism...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effe

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, police arrest father of 'victim' on rape charges

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, father of 'victim' arrested

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 lakh users in just 30 days, Vodafone Idea loses...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 L users

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Poonam Dhillon, Rupali Ganguly, others attend Satish Shah's prayer meet

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satish Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Poonam Dhillon, Rupali Ganguly, others attend Satish Shah's prayer meet
Satish Shah prayer meet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah has come as a shock to his family and industry friends. To honour his legacy and remember his contributions, Shah's family and friends organised a prayer meet to pay tribute to the late actor. Shah, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances over decades, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. 

The prayer meet for the late actor was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday. Several celebs, including Johnny Lever, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, Rupali Ganguly, Paresh Ganatra, Deven Bhojani, Poonam Dhillon, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, Divya Dutta, David Dhawan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Supriya Pilgaonkar attended it.

Shah's funeral was held on Sunday and was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak among others.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters.

Satish Shah's diverse filmography, spread across four decades, includes popular hits like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chalte Chalte, Saathiya, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Bhoothnath.

READ | Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide, found hanging at his home, he was just...
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide, found hanging at his home
Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt
Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date
Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to...
Aditya Pancholi REVEALS he was original choice for Tezaab, claims Anil Kapoor 'influenced' director to replace him: 'Politics in industry runs deeper...'
Aditya REVEALS he was OG choice for Tezaab, claims Anil 'influenced' director
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?
This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it is...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE