Bollywood's veteran superstar Shatrughan Sinha, who rarely speaks about his personal life, recently made a candid confession about his dual relationship with his wife Poonam Sinha, and co-star Reena Roy. In a recent interview, Shatrughan Sinha confessed to two-timing his wife Poonam and actress Reena Roy in the past. The actor confessed to feeling guilty about him and also thanked his wife for helping him become a better man. Shatrughan Sinha also clarified how not only women but men, involved in a love triangle, also suffer and get affected.

Shatrughan confessed to a journalist from Lehren Retro who reminded him of one of his older statements. The reporter told Shatrughan Sinha, "I remember from the past when you told me you had your feet in two different boats," to which the actor replied, "Two different boats? I would say, sometimes I was in several boats."

Addressing his previous relationship, Shatrughan Sinha then said, "I wouldn’t take names. But, I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person."

Shatrughan Sinha confessed that he was in a relationship with both Poonam Sinha and Reena Roy. "I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn’t have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came into my life, she helped me a lot," he said.

Without taking Reena Roy's name, Shatrughan Sinha then said, "I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints."

"When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai?" Shatrughan Sinha added.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy met on the sets of their 1976 film, Kalicharan.