Shatrughan had revealed that he was initially offered the role that eventually went to Vinod Khanna in the 1977 blockbuster film, directed by Manmohan Desai.

Shatrughan Sinha, a renowned Bollywood actor, had gained a reputation for being extremely selective about his film projects. During the peak of his career, he was flooded with numerous film offers, but he chose to reject many of them. This selective approach led to frustration among several directors, who felt that Sinha was being overly choosy and difficult to work with. Some even perceived his rejections as a personal slight, leading to strained relationships between the actor and these filmmakers.

Recalling one of the instances, Shatrughan once became a thorn in the eyes of many directors by rejecting many offers. One of those films was Amitabh Bachchan-Vinod Khanna's blockbuster film 'Parvarish'. Shatrughan had revealed that he was initially offered the role that eventually went to Vinod Khanna in the 1977 blockbuster film, directed by Manmohan Desai. According to Shatrughan, Desai approached him for the role after Rajesh Khanna left the project. However, he declined the offer due to his desire to transition from multi-starrer films and establish himself as a solo hero.

At that point in his career, Sinha wanted to shed his supporting actor image and prove himself as a leading man. He felt that taking on roles in multi-starrer films would hinder his progress toward achieving this goal. As a result, he made the conscious decision to turn down Parvarish, which ultimately featured Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna as two brothers.

It's interesting to note that Shatrughan's decision to reject Parvarish was part of his broader strategy to rebrand himself as a solo hero. This move ultimately paid off, as he went on to achieve significant success in films like Kalicharan (1976) and established himself as a prominent actor in Bollywood. In this film, erected by Subhash Ghai, he was seen as a lead actor for the first time.