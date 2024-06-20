Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on reports he is skipping daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: 'Tell me, whose...'

Shatrughan Sinha addressed the rumors about not attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding by saying it's none of your business. He also talked about the couple and

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married this month. There had been rumors that Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, might not attend the wedding because he was upset about her decision to marry Zaheer. However, Shatrughan has now confirmed that he will indeed be attending the wedding, putting an end to the speculation.

While speaking to Times Now, the actor-turned-politician said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

He further added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together." While talking about the fake reports, he said, "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

A source told Hindustan Times that the haldi ceremony of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be an intimate function with less than 50 guests and will be held in Sonakshi's new house. The source said, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue."

The source further added, "Since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close-knit circle around for their festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party. Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big.”

