Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha dominated the silver screen in the 1970s. However, a misunderstanding arose between them, causing the iconic duo to stop speaking. In his memoir Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography published in 2016, the veteran actor discussed his rivalry with Big B, and indirectly blamed Rekha for causing a rift between them.

The Kalicharan actor wrote, "During Kaala Patthar, a heroine who was known to be very friendly with him, would visit him. She would come during Dostana also but not once would he bring her out and introduce her to any of us. In showbiz, everybody knew who was visiting whom. The media would immediately know if Reena (Roy) was in my make-up room. Such things can never be hidden in our world."

In an interview with Zoom in 2024, Shatrughan talked about his cold war with Rekha and stated that he didn't talk to her for more than two decades. He stated, "We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue. After that we didn't speak to each other for more than twenty years. I did make digs about her. I shouldn’t have. To her credit, Rekha never retaliated. She is a very large-hearted generous woman."

The veteran actor added that it was his wife Poonam Sinha who made him reconcile his relationship with Rekha. In the same interview, Shatrughan told, "It was none other than my better-half Shrimati Poonam Sinha. You see, Rekha and she were close friends. And my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife's friendship with Rekha. She patched us up for her own selfish reason. And I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones."

In December 2024, Sonakshi Sinha hosted a birthday bash for her father Sharughan Sinha. The party was attended by several veteran actors. Poonam Sinha called Rekha her "soul sister" and the latter even touched Shatrughan's feet at the celebrations.