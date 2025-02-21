Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha interestingly made their debut in Bollywood in the same year. While Big B entered the film industry with Saat Hindustani, Shatrughan Sinha made his debut with an uncredited role as a villain in Pyar Hi Pyar.

In Bollywood, the title of 'Angry Young Man' is often associated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, before him, there was another actor who carried this tag and earned it after a lot of struggles. We are talking about none other than Shatrughan Sinha.

Everyone is aware that Shatrughan Sinha got his first real acting opportunity with Dev Anand's Prem Pujari (1970) but in the same year, after earning a Diploma in Acting from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, Shatrughan Sinha acted in a short film titled An Angry Young Man.

Though it was a short film, An Angry Young Man was the one film that not only made Shatrughan Sinha renowned but also gave him the image of 'Angry Young Man' before it went to Amitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, despite having no role, Amitabh Bachchan later went on to have a special connection with the film as it also starred his wife Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri).

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha interestingly made their debut in Bollywood in the same year. While Big B entered the film industry with Saat Hindustani, Shatrughan Sinha made his debut with an uncredited role as a villain in Pyar Hi Pyar.

Though Shatrughan Sinha was miles ahead of Amitabh Bachchan in terms of stardom during the early years, Amitabh Bachchan later went on to become a much bigger star.



Amitabh Bachchan later took the title of the angry young man of Bollywood from Shatrughan Sinha with his films like Zanjeer and Agneepath. Soon, after a series of flop films and due to his declining stardom, Shatrughan Sinha stepped away from Bollywood to join politics.

