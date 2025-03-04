In a recent interview, Shatrughan expressed disappointment that Sanjay has distanced himself from their lives since his release from jail.

Sanjay Dutt, son of the legendary actor Sunil Dutt, was arrested for illegally possessing a 9mm pistol and an AK-56 rifle, which were linked to the 1993 Mumbai bombings.. During his time in prison, his father Sunil Dutt and close friends like Shatrughan Sinha, Rajan Lall, and Shashi Ranjan put their best effort to release him. However, in a recent interview, Shatrughan expressed disappointment that Sanjay has distanced himself from their lives since his release from jail. Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha had also played a role in helping Sanjay during his prison term.



Shatrugan Sinha recalls Sanjay Dutt's jail term

Shatrughan recently shared a heartfelt anecdote about his close relationship with Sunil Dutt, describing him as an "elder brother." He recalled how they, along with friends Rajan Lall and Shashi Ranjan, would meet every evening during the Mumbai riots, navigating treacherous streets together. During this time, Sunil faced a major crisis when his son Sanjay was imprisoned. He expressed the group's deep concern for Sanjay's well-being, saying they were genuinely worried and tense about the situation. They all wanted to find a way to bring Sanjay home from jail, empathising with Sunil’s distress as a father.

Speaking at producer Rajan Lall's biography launch, Shatrugan revealed that Balasaheb Thackeray's support was instrumental in Sanjay's release from jail and the facilities provided to him during his imprisonment. He fondly remembered the day Sanjay was released from jail, recalling how he came straight to their house after seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak temple. They then visited Rajan Lall's home, congratulating him and spending hours together.



Shatrugan Sinha's disappointment in Sanjay Dutt

However, Sinha expressed sadness that Sanjay has since distanced himself from their lives, and despite efforts to reconnect, he remains elusive. Sinha affectionately described Sanjay as "lovely" but acknowledged that he may be preoccupied with personal issues or busy with his life.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has yet to respond to Shatrughan Sinha's recent comments. On the professional front, he was last seen in the Telugu film 'Double ISmart'. He has an impressive lineup of projects including The Raja Saab, KD-The Devil, Baaghi 4, Housefull 5, Son of Sardar 2, and Welcome to the Jungle.