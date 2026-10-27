Shashwat Sachdev, Take That to perform at Prince William's The Earthshot Prize; Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar among attendees

The Earthshot Prize 2026 will make its India debut in Mumbai on November 17, featuring British band Take That's first-ever performance in the subcontinent and a grand finale by Shashwat Sachdev. Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Shreya Ghoshal will attend the event, hosted by Karan Johar.

The Earthshot Prize, the world's most prestigious environmental award founded by Prince William, will make its India debut with the 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai on November 17. The event will bring together international and Indian celebrities, musicians and environmental leaders to celebrate efforts to protect the planet. British pop band Take That will make its first-ever performance in the subcontinent, while composer Shashwat Sachdev will headline the grand finale.

Take That to perform in India for the first time

Take That, one of Britain's most successful bands, will perform in Mumbai ahead of the release of its 10th studio album, Dreamers, scheduled for November 20. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will join Indian and international stars for the event, sponsored by the Serum Institute of India. Speaking about their India debut, the band said, "We’ve been lucky enough to perform in some incredible places around the world over the past 35 years, but India is somewhere we’ve always dreamed of bringing our music."

They added, "To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our planet - is really special. As we’ve seen the world over, music has an exquisite way of bringing people together, and we can’t wait to share that magic with The Earthshot Prize and the world from Mumbai. We’re ready for a night we’ll never forget."

Shashwat Sachdev to headline grand finale

Two-time National Award-winning composer and producer Shashwat Sachdev, known for his work on the Dhurandhar duology, will lead the Indian musical lineup with a performance featuring music from his catalogue, Shades of Cashmere. Expressing his excitement, Sachdev said, "I'm very grateful to begin this association with The Earthshot Prize. So much of my music comes from the land I belong to and the traditions that have been passed down to me. For me, caring for that land is also a way of honouring what I've been given."

"To share my music in celebration of people working to protect our planet feels deeply meaningful. I'll be performing music from my catalogue, Shades of Cashmere at The Earthshot Prize. This music carries so much of the country I come from and it means a great deal to share it on this stage. I hope people feel the beauty of our land through what they hear, wherever in the world they call home. That would make the evening very special for me," he added.

Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar among attendees

The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night will feature global personalities including Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley. Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the ceremony. Around 5,000 guests are expected to attend, including Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 to stream on Prime Video

For the first time, the Earthshot Prize Awards Night will reach audiences across more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages. Prime Video, the event's exclusive streaming partner and a founding partner of The Earthshot Prize, will stream the ceremony in November.

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