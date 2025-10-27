Shashi Tharoor has special message for Shah Rukh Khan after watching Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'The sheer audacity of...'

Shashi Tharoor says Aryan Khan is "a true storytelling powerhouse", calls his debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood "a masterpiece" with sharp writing and fearless direction.

Politician, former diplomat, and Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor says Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is one of the best things he has come across on OTT and Shah Rukh Khan must be proud of his son. He called the Netflix series "absolute OTT gold", adding that he was left at a loss of words after watching it.

Sharing the poster of the show on his X account on Sunday, Shashi went on to review Aryan's debut series as he wrote, "I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD."

"Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes", Tharoor added.

Concluding with a special message for Shah Rukh Khan, the Congress member stated, "The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan, you’ve delivered a masterpiece: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is brilliant. @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud."

The satirical, meta action comedy drama series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Rajat Bedi in pivotal roles. Several stars including Shah Rukh himself, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Ranveer Singh among others are seen in cameo appearances.

