Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's son Karan Kapoor's son, and the second cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gained a lot of recognition for his recent work in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant. The Kapoor family is often considered one of the most close-knit families in Bollywood, however, Zahan Kapoor recently revealed that he did not grow up with his cousins and that he did not have much idea about Ranbir Kapoor until the release of his debut film Saawariya. For the unversed, Zahan Kapoor is the grandson of the late actor Shashi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are grandchildren of Raj Kapoor. Both Shashi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor were sons of Prithviraj Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan Kapoor opened up about his distant relationship with his cousins, "I have developed a relationship with them now more as a young adult because they are my second cousins. So, there is a separation. They are first cousins to each other so their relationship with each other is still closer. But, I have childhood memories with them. The structure of the family is also just so big."

Zahan Kapoor shared that the reason he was distant from his cousins during his childhood was because they were all grown up and were working, while he was still young. "While growing up, we were slightly more distant. They were already working members, I was a young kid. We grew up differently. My dadaji also made a conscious decision to separate himself; he valued his privacy. As a nuclear family, we value our privacy. The family would gather on special occasions and once in a while, maybe randomly also," he said.

Zahan Kapoor further revealed that he was still in school when Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut and though he was aware of Rishi Kapoor's stardom, he did not know much about his other family members. "I am so embarrassed about it. I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya as a young adult in 2007. I was still in school."

Zahan Kapoor made his debut in the movies with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz and is now trying to make his mark in the film industry to take the Kapoor family legacy ahead.

