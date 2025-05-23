Let us tell you that Shashi Kapoor once refused to work with Mumtaz in the film Sachaa Jhutha. He considered Mumtaz as 'Dara Singh's heroine'. Calling her an actress in B-grade films, Shashi Kapoor did not show interest in working with Mumtaz.

Actress Mumtaz left Bollywood at the peak of her career after marrying businessman Mayur Madhvani. As per an Indian Express report, her in-laws pressured her to stop acting after her marriage in 1974. She had been the highest-paid actress at the time, earning Rs 7.5 lakh per film. One interesting thing about Mumtaz quitting her career after marriage is that there was a time when the actress refused to marry Shammi Kapoor as she was not ready to leave her film career. There was a time in Mumtaz's career when a member of the Kapoor family refused to work with her, and it was the same Mumtaz who refused to marry into the Kapoor family, as they didn't want married women of their family to work in the film industry.

In an interview with Vicky Lalwani, Mumtaz admitted that she and Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry each other after working together in Brahmachari in the late 60s. She said, "Shammi Kapoor was a very good-looking man and I liked him. There was nothing to hide, nothing to deny. There was an age difference of 17 to 18 years between us, but I didn't care. I wanted to marry him. Whoever he married was a very nice person, a good housewife. But Raj Kapoor was very strict in those days. As long as he was alive, there was a rule that the daughter-in-law of the house would not work. It was very simple."

Mumtaz said that this rule was enforced by the Kapoor family patriarch Prithviraj Kapoor. This rule also meant that Mumtaz missed out on being cast in Mera Naam Joker. Even after doing a look test, Raj Kapoor told Mumtaz that he could not cast her because the role required short clothes and that it would be 'disastrous' if she married into the family. Even when Mumtaz told him that she and Shammi Kapoor had canceled their plans, Raj Kapoor did not listen.

Mumtaz finally married Mayur Madhvani in 1974 and bid goodbye to films soon after. After her film Nagin was released in 1976, she took a long break. The actress tried to make a comeback in 1990 with the film Aandhiyan. It also featured Shatrughan Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Madhushree. However, the film failed, and Mumtaz never returned to Bollywood again.

