In one photograph, Shashi Kapoor is seen sitting at his home, dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama, holding a book and a pipe. Behind him, a large portrait of a warrior adds to the timeless charm of the setting.

On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 87th birth anniversary, on Tuesday, his grandson Zahan Kapoor took a moment to remember his 'dadaji'. Zahan, who made his debut with the Netflix series Black Warrant, took to his Instagram account to share a couple of old photos of Shashi Kapoor.

In one photograph, the veteran actor is seen sitting at his home, dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama, holding a book and a pipe. Behind him, a large portrait of a warrior adds to the timeless charm of the setting.

Another picture shows Shashi Kapoor at the iconic Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by posters of films and plays. Along with the pictures, Zahan added a caption that read, "Saalgirah dadaji" (Happy birth anniversary, grandpa).

Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English.

Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including Sangram (1950) and Dana Paani (1953). He worked in four Hindi films as a child artist from 1948 to 1954.

His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 Dharmputra, directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition.

Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Deewar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), and Namak Halal (1982).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'Could have unknowingly harmed Rishi Kapoor': Meet Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt's actress who was saved from drowning by Aditya Chopra, quit acting due to..