Shashank Khaitan to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan after Varun Dhawan's 'Mr Lele' postpones

Shashank Khaitan for his fourth directorial Mr Lele had roped in Varun Dhawan to play the titular role along with Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor as female leads. However, due to dates not matching of the actors, the film has been put in the backburner. Now, it looks like Shashank has moved on to his next project with a new actor which is none other than Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about the same, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "He was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project."

The film is yet to be titled and female leads have not been finalised yet. The source went on to say, "The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised.

"Talking about the postponement of Mr Lele, Shashank had released a statement which read as "Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place."

He added, "I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life."