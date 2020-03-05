Shashank Khaitan confirms 'Mr Lele' is on backburner, Varun Dhawan responds

Director Shashank Khaitan, who was expected to work with Varun Dhawan in 'Mr. Lele' next has confirmed that the movie is on the backburner. He wrote a note on Twitter and the actor Varun himself responded to the same.

Shashank stated that it was getting difficult to shoot for 'Mr Lele' since the whole cast could not give their time to the movie. While he stated that shooting of the film is postponed while beginning the note, Shashank was quite clear that if not Mr. Lele, he would work with Varun again on another project.

His statement read, "Hi guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of this film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a very solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place. I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate very soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life. Have a great day guys, lots of love."

Varun Dhawan responded to the same. In Hindi, he wrote (translated) "Nobody asks about thoughts or path, everybody cares about the goal. Soon...."

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Mr Lele' was expected to star Kiara Advani opposite Varun. The movie's first look was unveiled on January 13, 2020 and the film was expected to release on January 1, 2021. Apart from 'Mr. Lele', Varun, Karan and Shashank had also announced 'Rannbhoomi', but there is no clear update on that movie yet.