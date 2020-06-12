Headlines

Shashank Khaitan calls out fake casting for Varun Dhawan's 'Mr Lele', reminds movie is on backburner

Akshay Kumar also had to recently clarify that there is no casting for 'Filhall 2'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 11:25 PM IST

Shashank Khaitan had recently announced that Varun Dhawan's 'Mr Lele' is on the backburner, but the director was informed about a scam where actors are called for casting, for a price. Shashank warned netizens about the scam on his Instagram and had to reconfirm that the movie is postponed, at least for now.

"I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name of Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours," wrote Shashank, adding, "Please note this is false. No one by this name works for Dharma. We are not casting for Mr Lele as the film is not happening at present."

He captioned the post, "Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe."

Shashank Khaitan is not the first person to clear a casting scam in the industry. Actor Akshay Kumar also had to warn people to not fall prey to a fraud agency that claimed to be hiring for his upcoming music video 'Filhall Part 2'.

