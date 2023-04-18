Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sharvari Wagh to join Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan-led Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe: Deets inside

Sharvari Wagh to star in Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe that features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Sharvari Wagh to join Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan-led Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe: Deets inside
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film tanked at the box office but now, if reports are to be believed, Sharvari will be seen in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Universe.

A source told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra believes in Sharvari’s talent and wanted her to be cast in YRF Spy Universe and said, “Sharvari has been groomed for years within the well-oiled YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi (Aditya Chopra) believes in Sharvari’s talent and the industry to feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and is extremely gorgeous. Basically, she has all that it takes to be the next female superstar of the country.”

The source also opened up on Sharvari being a part of a ‘huge’ film from the YRF spy universe and said, “Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe that features some of the biggest superstars of our country like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Jr NTR and Katrina Kaif. Sharvari will be part of a huge film from this universe and this announcement will blow people’s minds.”

The source further said, “YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let’s wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come.”

After the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Aditya Chopra is keen to expand the YRF spy Universe. He took a step further towards it by announcing War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. There was also a buzz that Aditya Chopra will be creating Tiger vs Pathaan and this took the internet by storm as everyone wants to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen. 

Read Aditya Chopra plans to replace Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4 with this young actor: Report

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.