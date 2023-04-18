Search icon
Sharvari Wagh hints at training for YRF Spy Universe in new video, fans ask ‘getting ready for War 2?’

Sharvari Wagh hints at joining YRF Spy Universe as she drops a new video practicing backflips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Amid the reports of Sharvari Wagh being roped in for Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, the actress recently left fans wondering if she is training for War 2 with her recent video wherein she can be seen practicing flips.

On Tuesday, Sharvari Wagh posted a video on her Instagram account wherein she could be seen training backflips with her trainer. The actress captioned the video, “Getting closer, one flip at a time.” The actress could be seen wearing a white gym top and pink lower.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Sharvari’s post amazed fans and they heaped praise on the actress’ body and dedication her post also gave the speculations of her casting in War 2 a rise. One of the comments read, “this is incredible buddy.” Another wrote, “wanna see more of this.” One of the fans even thought she training to essay the role of a spy in YRF Spy Universe and wrote, “training to become a RAW agent in YRF Spy Universe.” Another wrote, “Getting ready for War 2.” Another fan questioned, “War 2 right?”

Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra believes in the talent of Sharvari Wagh and she is being groomed for a long to join the YRF Spy Universe. The source said, “Sharvari has been groomed for years within the well-oiled YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi (Aditya Chopra) believes in Sharvari’s talent and the industry to feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and is extremely gorgeous. Basically, she has all that it takes to be the next female superstar of the country.”

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the movie is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film failed to perform well at the box office and managed to earn only Rs 20 crore worldwide. 

Read Sharvari Wagh to join Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan-led Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe: Deets inside

 

