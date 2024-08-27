Twitter
Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'

Vedaa clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. The Nikkhil Advani directorial features Sharvari, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Sharvari reacts to Vedaa's poor box office performance: 'I really feel that the film had...'
Sharvari in Vedaa
Featuring Sharvari in the titular role, Vedaa was released in the theatres on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day. The Nikkhil Advani-directed action thriller, also featuring John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee in the leading roles, clashed at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein.

While Stree 2 has been a jugggernaut at the box office with the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 500 crore, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein are struggling to even touch Rs 50 crore mark in India. In a recent interview, Sharvari opened on her film's poor box office performance and said that it itsn't in her control whether things work or not at the box office.

Talking to India Today, the actress said, "Honestly, there are two different ways of looking at this. For me, I think in Vedaa, my heart was in the role and the performance of it. I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place. Now business decisions, whether things work or not is beyond me because this is only my third film in theatres. So, that is something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right thing in terms of business."

Sharing that she took a "leap of faith" with her performance in Vedaa, Sharvari added, "I think this role was very difficult, and challenging and very out of my comfort zone. So, when I get audience love for it, I’m satisfied because I took the little leap of faith in my performance. It could have gone a hundred other ways. For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a big success for me."

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Vedaa is her third release this year. She was first seen in the horror comedy Munjya, which earned just over Rs 100 crore net in India. Her second release was the controversial film Maharaj, which was a direct to digital release on Netflix. She has also joined YRF Spy Universe with her upcoming film Apha, also starring Alia Bhatt.

