Sharon Stone opens up about her viral reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan, says 'I reached forward..'

Sharon Stone, a Hollywood actress, was recently left speechless by Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea Film Festival's opening night on Thursday. Sharon can be seen in a video from the occasion exclaiming, "Oh my God," and clutching her heart as she sees Shah Rukh standing next to her.

Now, during a different festive event, Sharon discussed her response and the reasons behind her actions. describing the incident to the interviewer.

“Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like,” she said.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh was given an honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was in the audience with Sharon, applauded for Shah Rukh as he accepted the award.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said.