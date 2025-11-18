Sharmila Tagore, who was pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aradhana, had 'problems' with Rajesh Khanna on sets: 'When we were in same frame...'

A throwback interview of Sharmila Tagore is going viral, where she not only reminisced about shooting with the superstar but also revealed the problems she faced while working with Rajesh Khanna.

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first Bollywood superstar, has paired up with some of the biggest actresses of his time. One of them was Sharmila Tagore, who became an integral part of many of Rajesh Khanna's superhit films. While Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore worked in many films together, one of their most memorable project was the 1969 release, Aradhana, which not only catapulted them to success but also made their pairing the talk of the town.

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'problem' she had with Rajesh Khanna

To this date, Aradhana is celebrated for its storyline, songs, and performances. However, what is seen on screen is not always the truth about what goes on behind the scenes. A throwback interview of Sharmila Tagore is going viral, where she not only reminisced about shooting with the superstar but also revealed the problems she faced while working with Rajesh Khanna.

In the interview with Subhash K Jha for the Free Press Journal, Sharmila Tagore revealed being pregnant with Saif Ali Khan during Aaradhana. "Kaka and I did many films together. We really worked well together. I was pregnant with Saif during Aradhana and with Soha when Kaka and I did Choti Bahu."

Sharmila Tagore on her hit pairing with Rajesh Khanna

Sharmila Tagore did not hold back while also recounting the problems she had with Rajesh Khanna. "Kaka and I had two major problems. He came much too late to the sets, and our best profile on camera was the same. So, when we were in the same frame together, Kaka and I were always trying to get the cameraman to shoot our right profile," she said.

Despite the challenges, Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna went on to work in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 70s, including Amar Prem, Safar, Daag, Avishkar, Maalik, and Choti Bahu.