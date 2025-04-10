Soha Ali Khan delved deep into her family dynamics growing up, calling her mother Sharmila Tagore the primary breadwinner of the family, as professional cricket, which her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played, did not pay much at the time.

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, in a recent interview, delved deep into her family dynamics growing up, calling her mother the primary breadwinner of the family, as professional cricket did not pay much at the time. Soha Ali Khan's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger, was the 'Nawab' of Pataudi, and he played cricket only as a source of fun, not income.

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Soha Ali Khan said, "We are often influenced by people who are close to us, and one big role model for me was my father, and by the time I was born, he retired from cricket, but he played for the enjoyment of the sport. There was no money at all, if you can believe it, in cricket when my father was playing in the 1960s. No IPL, no endorsements, nothing."

Speaking about her mother, Soha Ali Khan added, "My mother was the breadwinner in the family so I always saw him saying, ‘You should do what makes you happy’, and I also saw my mother who also has been an actor her whole life, and she still chose to do whatever her heart prompted her to do."

Soha Ali Khan shared how Sharmila Tagore was just 24 when she got married, at the peak of her career. But, despite marrying and having a child a few years later, Sharmila Tagore continued to work and gave some of the biggest hits of her career.

For the unversed, Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam before she married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. They had three children, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. The couple remained married till Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death at age 70 in September 2011.

READ | 'He was envious of Amitabh Bachchan's success': Vinod Khanna returned to India on Osho's advice, spiritual leader asked him to challenge Big B by..