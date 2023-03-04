Search icon
Sharmila Tagore talks about travelling with Tiger Pataudi with 'no toothpaste, no clothes, no make-up,' wore his shorts

Sharmila Tagore recalled a funny incident from her early days when she travelled with Tiger Pataudi without carrying any clothes, toothbrush, toothpaste or any make-up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Sharmila Tagore talks about travelling with Tiger Pataudi with 'no toothpaste, no clothes, no make-up,' wore his shorts
Sara Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore recently discussed their life, career, and love life in a fun, interactive session. While promoting Tagore's comeback film Gulmohar, Sara and Sharmila shot a special video for Disneyplus Hotstar. 

In the video, when the duo was asked, "What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the name of love," Sharmila remembered an incident from filming days in Panvel. The actor said that many years ago, due to some technical difficulties, there was an early pack-up from their Panvel shoot. Tagore's first thought was to bid goodbye to her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Tiger Pataudi was heading to Danta. Sharmila revealed that she arrived on time in an Ambassador car.

Tagore further added that after she arrived, Pataudi invited her to Danta with him, and she instantly agreed. Sharmila revealed, “There was no toothbrush, toothpaste, there were no clothes, no make-up, nothing and I just boarded the flight to Danta and I had a blast." Sharmila further added that she wore Tiger’s shorts, and someone else's shirt and they had so much fun.

Sara got amused by the story, and she opened up about her romantic life, and said, "I think I am so busy with the crazy and stupid, that I don’t really reach the love part, and I think that is the actual truth and is really sad.” Listening to Sara, granny added, “You can’t tell everybody," and Sara replied, "They all know." 

Sharmila was teary-eyed after learning about Sara’s romantic life. Tagore then added, “It will happen. Unfortunately, you can’t get out of it, you have to suffer from your heart." Sharmila's comeback film Gulmohar also stars Manoj Bajpayee. The film is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 

