Speaking with Indian Express' SCREEN Live, she also highlighted how some celebrities compete over the size of their vanity vans, a trend she believes is pulling actors further away from their passion for acting.

"I am concerned about how actors are not just charging huge amounts, but many even travel with cooks, masseuse, and an entire entourage. I was doing an ad film, and the person who did my makeup revealed that today, there some actors have a running competition over the size of their vanity vans.”

“Vanity vans were all about privacy, and a comfortable place to dress up. Now, you have meeting rooms, resting rooms, etc… All of this is pushing actors away from what actually matters… the acting. Of course, making money is important, but if you are moving away from reality, how would you know what works and doesn’t with the audience," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, share a heartwarming and affectionate relationship. The two frequently express their love and appreciation for each other on social media. To celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a delightful series of unseen photographs, showcasing the special bond they share. However, it was Kareena’s little son Jeh Ali Khan, who turned out to be the major highlight.

The Jaane Jaan actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a candid picture of Sharmila Tagore wearing a robe with hair rollers and sunglasses. In another picture, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law shared a hearty smile as they posed for the camera. The third picture has our hearts as Jeh could be seen being showered with a kiss from her grandmother.

Kareena heaped praise on Sharmila and called her ‘coolest gangsta’ as the caption read, “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best...