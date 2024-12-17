Sharmila Tagore revealed that how Shatrughan Sinha was notorious for being late as she stated, "He was late to his own wedding, and as a parliamentarian, he was late."

In her recent interview, the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore shared some interesting anecdotes from the film industry. She revealed that Shatrughan Sinha would often come late to the film sets and shared how Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality made the shooting of their 1980 film Dostana tough for its director Raj Khosla.

Talking to the Indian Express Screen, Sharmila said, "After Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan was the only actor who came on time. So, Dostana starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman. Shatrughan Sinha was notorious for being late - he was late to his own wedding, and as a parliamentarian, he was late. He is biologically incapable of being on time. For that film, the shift was from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at exactly 2 p.m., Mr. Bachchan’s car would leave, and Shatrughan Sinha’s car would enter."

She further added how the scenes featuring Shatrughan and Amitabh both were shot using body doubles as she stated, "You can imagine Raj Khosla lost all his hair during the making of the film. You won’t find all three - Amitabh, Shatrughan, and Zeenat - in one frame. Of course, Zeenat adjusted her schedule to accommodate both their timings. For most scenes, the director had to use a body double for shots, filming from behind with the duplicate’s head visible from the back. Shatrughan used to do it for fun; he wasn’t a tormentor—he was a wonderful person. He simply didn’t have the genes to be on time."

Written by Salim-Javed and produced by Yash Johar, Dostana also starred Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Helen, and Pran in supporting roles. The film became one of the biggest hits of 1980. Yash's son Karan Johar produced a film of the same name in 2008 that starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in the leading roles.

