Sharmila Tagore reveals she had 'little bit of apprehension' about playing queer character in Gulmohar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was most recently seen in the emotional family drama Gulmohar, which follows the final four days of the Batra family at their 34-year-old villa named Gulmohar in Delhi as they are shifting to Gurgaon. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film received extremely positive reviews from the audience and critics.

The 78-year-old actress played Kusum Batra, the matriarch of the Batra family. In one of the most tender moments in Gulmohar, Kusum reveals to her queer granddaughter that she too had fallen in love with a woman when she was younger. Now, in a recent interview, the Kashmir Ki Kali actress disclosed that she was a little bit worried before signing the film and has been pleasantly surprised by the audience's reaction.

Talking to Roger Ebert.com, Sharmila said, "(I felt) a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I've been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They’re okay with it. It’s not being underlined, or underscored, or an in-your-face kind of statement. It's kind of an internal evolution of a person. So it's at that level."

"It's been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritizes her own self. There's nothing wrong in that. She's 76 now, in the film. So now she wants to be free, basically", she added.

Apart from Sharmila and Manoj, Gulmohar also features Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the film is written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella and is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.



