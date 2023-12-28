Sharmila Tagore reveals 'questions were asked in Parliament' over her bikini photoshoot, Saif Ali Khan says he was...

Sharmila Tagore revealed how his husband and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi reacted to her controversial bikini photoshoot. Their son Saif Ali Khan shared he was asked about the same in his boarding school. The mother-son duo appeared in the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her actor-son Saif Ali Khan graced the Koffee couch in the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan 8. In the episode, the Amar Prem actress revealed how her bikini photoshoot in the 1960s caused a political uproar in the nation, and the Omkara actor also shared his reaction over the same.

During the episode, the host Karan Johar talked about her controversial bikini photoshoot and said, "Your famous bikini shot...You know the shot I am talking about. Nobody else wanted it to happen. Even the photographer had some anxiety issues about doing that." Saif Ali Khan quicky added, "People in my boarding school used to ask me, is that your mum? I was very proud of it."

Responding to the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, Sharmila stated, "Yes, the photographer was slightly worried and I just thought I looked very nice. It really hurt me later because everybody interpreted it in such a way that I was upwardly mobile, I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn't feel like that. When it came out in Filmfare, I was in London and I was unaware till Shakti (Samanta, director) ji called me and said, will you come back quickly? There are terrible things happening here. He said if you want to be in the public eye, this is not the way to go."

The veteran actress also revealed his husband and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's reaction to the uproar as she added, "I was very upset with all this...Completely opposite of what I thought would happen so, I sent a telegram because those days you could send telegrams. So, I sent it to Tiger and he said, I am sure you are looking very nice. So that was my support."

When Karan Johar equated the backlash back then to the present-day social media trolling saying, "In many ways, you perhaps experienced trolling also first. A version of trolling, of what happens on social media now", Sharmila replied, "Totally, I can't tell you...I believe questions were asked in the Parliament. It was not pleasant for me and learning I did. And after that, I was very careful and I chose Aradhana. It was RRR of our time."

Koffee With Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and each new episode drops every week on Thursday at 12 am.



