Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore is fond of all her grandchildren Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We often see photos of her with her grandchildren shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan on their social media accounts. The veteran actor dotes on her grandchildren and now, in a recent interview, she spoke about her youngest grandchildren Taimur and Jeh. Sharmila Tagore revealed that there was a time when she thought Taimur was famous in the children’s category but then, with time, her perception changed.

"Not on his first day, though, and then the same person became so popular. Initially, I thought that he was popular in the children’s category, but then I got to know that he was the most popular overall, in every category," Sharmila Tagore told Screen.

Speaking further about Taimur and Jeh's different personalities, Sharmila Tagore said, "Taimur is a really quiet and reserved person. Jeh, on the other hand, is all over the place and very lovely. They are all over the place. They are very different temperamentally."

Sharmila Tagore also shared some details of Saif Ali Khan’s childhood and highlighted how it is important to listen to children as it's a sure-shot way to know them better. "You have to pay attention because children don’t say directly what they want to say. They say it in a very roundabout manner. You can’t give them instant replies. I learned this when Saif was growing up. Once, he was trying to tell me something and I interrupted, thinking I understood what he was saying and the conversation had gone off on a tangent. You have to pay attention because they don’t say directly what they want to say. They say it in a very round manner. You can’t give them instant replies."

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore will be seen in the film Outhouse, co-starring Mohan Agashe, Sonali Kulkarni, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

