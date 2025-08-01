Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Sharmila Tagore once lost control of her car, almost ran into Shashi Kapoor during..., he told her 'Do that again and Jennifer will...'

Shashi Kapoor came out unscathed out of the incident; however, he put his sense of humour on display, telling Sharmila Tagore that if she ever does it again, his wife, Jennifer Kapoor, would come to her.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    Sharmila Tagore and Shashi Kapoor were one of the most iconic onscreen couples in Indian cinema, who appeared in films like Waqt, Aamne Saamne, and Aa Gale Lag Jaa, among others. While fans appreciated Sharmila Tagore and Shashi Kapoor's chemistry onscreen, only a few people knew that they also shared a great friendship and bonding offscreen. In an earlier interview, Sharmila Tagore once reminisced about her time working with Shashi Kapoor, particularly during the shoot for the song, Suhana Safar. Sharmila Tagore revealed how she once lost control of the car during the shoot and almost ran into Shashi Kapoor. 

    When Sharmila Tagore lost control of her car and almost ran into Shashi Kapoor

    Shashi Kapoor came out unscathed out of the incident; however, he put his sense of humour on display, telling Sharmila Tagore that if she ever does it again, his wife, Jennifer Kapoor, would come to her. In a chat with Aseem Chhabra during the launch of his book, Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, The Star, Sharmila Tagore said, "We were shooting Suhana Safar, and there was a scene where I was supposed to drive downhill, and Shashi was to jump out of the way. But something went wrong—I just could not control the clutch and brake, and sped into a culvert. While the poor light man holding a reflector fell, Shashi remained unscathed." 

    Sharmila Tagore revealed that after this incident, Shashi Kapoor told her, "'Do that again, and Jennifer will come to you with three children and say she doesn’t have money for milk!' He could always joke and yet remain cordial and respectful." 

    Were Sharmila Tagore and Shashi Kapoor friends? 

    Sharmila Tagore, opening up about her bonding with Shashi Kapoor offscreen, said, "Shashi would constantly tease me because I would argue a lot with the directors on the sets. Each time, he’d remind me to get on with it—don’t bicker, just do it! This is what I’ve learnt from him. When you are doing a film for money or to help a friend out, be clear about the motives and then finish what needs to be done. When you come to the set, and are aware of the limitations of the script or the director, don’t expect pigs to fly."

    READ | Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..

