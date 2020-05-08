Sharman Joshi expresses interest in returning to 'Golmaal' franchise, says 'I would be more than happy'

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi who played Laxman in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was dropped from the series in the later installments as he demanded a bigger paycheck. However, in a recent interview, Sharman expressed his interest in returning to the series. He said, "I would love to (return to the Golmaal franchise). Hopefully, in the coming days, if I get back to the Golmaal series, I would be more than happy."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman as four friends who fool an old blind couple (played by Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee) into thinking that their grandson Sameer has come to visit them from the US. The film was released in 2006 and became a huge success at the box office.

For the uninformed, Sharman had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview in 2019 that the producers "threw (him) out" of the Golmaal series after negotiations to increase his remuneration did not work out. "I think second part mein mere manager aur producers ki kuch negotiations mein gadbad ho gayi (in the second part, the negotiations between my manager and the producers did not work out). And I couldn’t be a part of it," Sharman had said at the time.

On the other hand, Ajay announced Golmaal Five in November last year. "Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, but it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited." On the work front, Sharman is currently seen in the second season of the ALT Balaji web series Baarish, alongside Asha Negi.