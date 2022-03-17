'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer: Rishi Kapoor's swansong promises emotional rollercoaster ride with laughter, tears

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' on March 17. It is the first such instance in Hindi cinema that two actors have come together to portray the same character since the legendary actor Rishi couldn't complete the film before his unfortunate demise in April 2020 and Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish his role in the family entertainer.

Alongside the late Kapoor and Rawal, the Hitesh Bhatia directorial stars an ensemble of actors including Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. Filled with flavour and a whole lot of love, the trailer showcases a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization of a retired widower who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group.

Watch the trailer here that promises an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with laughter and tears

The official synopsis of the film, given below the trailer, reads as, "B. G. Sharma is a 58-year old widower, and a middle-class man, living in West Delhi. He is one of the millions of faceless people in a mundane routine called life. One fine day, the company he has worked for his entire life lays him off. A man of many prejudices and limited knowledge, Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant, but only ends up getting in his two sons’ ways."

It continues as, "The only time he really comes into his own is when he is in the kitchen. He is a cook nonpareil, waiting to be discovered, not yet fully aware of his culinary superpower. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and life in general, that was missing from his life. What follows is the mysterious and hilarious double life of super chef Sharma, as he overcomes his own as well as society’s prejudices, on his way to finding meaning in life."



Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Prime Video on March 31.