Sharmajee Ki Beti trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher explore their dreams, navigate societal pressures

Directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Sharmajee Ki Beti will premiere on Prime Video from June 28.

The trailer for the upcoming film Sharmajee Ki Beti was unveiled by the streaming giant Prime Video on Wednesday, June 19. Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana in her directorial debut, Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

The slice-of-life comedy film explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Its official synopsis reads, "Sharmajee Ki Beti” intricately weaves the lives of Jyoti, Kiran, and Tanvi, all with the common surname of Sharma as they navigate urban loneliness, societal pressures, and gender expectations. Amidst their struggles, teenagers, Swati and Gurveen journey through puberty and maternal neglect, adding depth to this humorous and heart-warming tale of resilience, aspirations, and coming-of-age."

Talking about her debut film, director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said, "Sharmajee Ki Beti is a dream come true for me. The film is special to me not only because it marks my directorial debut, but also because it has provided me with an opportunity to explore a subject very close to my heart – women's empowerment. The light hearted, comical narrative highlights the everyday struggles, triumphs, and diverse experiences of middle-class women. Each character reflects a part of my own journey, making it deeply personal."

Sakshi Tanwar, who brings Jyoti Sharma to life in the film, shares, "When I first read the script, it stirred a multitude of emotions within me. From moments of helplessness and sadness to bursts of pride and joy, this movie truly resonated with me as a celebration of modern, new-age women. Sharmajee Ki Beti is a powerful call for women to stand tall and be proud of who we are and what we can achieve. My character, Jyoti, mirrors the lives of millions of women around the world, striving to balance societal expectations with their own dreams and aspirations."

"I feel Sharmajee Ki Beti offers a refreshing narrative that focuses on the intricacies of everyday life and relationships from the perspective of females belonging to different generations, each with unique personalities and outlooks on life. When I read the script, I fell in love with my character, Kiran and the beautiful vulnerability it had. She appears to be quite flighty by nature, but there's an undercurrent of strong emotions due to the circumstances she faces in her personal life," shares Divya Dutta, who plays Kiran Sharma in the film.

Saiyami Kher, as Tanvi, shares, "Sharmajee Ki Beti has been a very special journey. When Tahira narrated the film to me, I instantly loved it. It was such a fresh feel-good feeling after the narration. Tanvi’s role was a liberating reminder that everyone must follow their dreams and passions and not get bogged down by societal pressure. Through Tanvi’s story, the film highlights how many of us navigate similar struggles, constantly balancing personal aspirations with societal expectations."

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production, Sharmajee Ki Beti is set to launch exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide on June 28.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.