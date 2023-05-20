Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta makes Cannes red carpet debut with wife, pens emotional note: 'Had always seen Aishwarya Rai...'

Famous entrepreneur and Shark Tank India's judge, Aman Gupta made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival and summarized his experience of walking the red carpet in a heartfelt note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta makes Cannes red carpet debut with wife, pens emotional note: 'Had always seen Aishwarya Rai...'
Entrepreneur Aman Gupta posing with his wife Priya Dagar at Cannes' red carpet

Popular entrepreneur, boAt co-owner, and Shark Tank India's Shark, Aman Gupta has made his debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with his wife Priya Dagar. The couple walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, and Aman wrote an emotional note on his festival debut. 

In a carousel post, Aman shared five photos from the festival, and wrote a lengthy, inspiring note, saying that if he can do it, so even others can do it. Sharing the photos, Aman wrote, "THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Aman further wrote that he saw Aishwarya Rai and other actors walking down the red carpet and representing the country. He never imagined that even he will get the opportunity to witness the film festival. "Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you," wrote Gupta. 

As soon as Aman shared the post, several netizens reacted, and a few of them were surprised by his presence. An internet user wrote, "Finally. Not only Bollywood "celebs" and cricketers but peeps from other areas getting due recognition. We have stupid audiences. Love this. Cheers to Mr. Boatman. Killed it." A netizen wrote, "Koi badi baat nahi hai humaari @itssapnachoudhary mam bhi jaake aayi hain (It's no big deal, even our Sapna Choudhary mam had attended the festival). Another netizen wrote, "From red boAt to red carpet, you’ve made it big! Proud boAthead." The ongoing Cannes Film Festival will end on May 27. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.