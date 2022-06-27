Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover meets Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in Paris

Ashneer Grover/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Arjun's 37th birthday while they were in Paris. On the eve of the birthday, the pair ran across none other than Ashneer Grover, a former co-founder of BharatPe and star of Shark Tank. Ashneer, who is on vacation with his family in Europe, posted images from their outing on Instagram.

Ashneer wrote, "Rendez-vous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial in Paris," beside a photo of him grinning while standing with Arjun and Malaika on either side.‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’! (they are very kind and sweet). Malaika is spotted wearing a neon yellow dress, while the actor is wearing a blue tee, black jeans, a black blazer, and black shoes.

See the viral photos here:

Malaika and Arjun are one of the power-packed duos of Bollywood, and they have set couple goals on multiple occasions. While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication.

Malaika even mentioned that she feels very happy and positive in their relationship, and they both provide each other with confidence and surety. "I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man", the actress added in her interview to the portal.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen with Disha Patani and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.