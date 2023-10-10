Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

Sharib Hashmi revealed that it took him 10 years to overcome his fear of rejection and inferiority complexes before starting his career in acting.

Actor Sharib Hashmi has won the masses with his stellar performances in series such as The Family Man, and Asur, and even in movies such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Filmistaan, Phullu, Tarla, and Vikram Vedha. The 47-year-old actor, who is regarded as a scene-stealer, reveals that he has gone through a phase of low self-esteem and an inferiority complex.

Recently, Sharib launched his first single music video, Eternal Love, with his team including actress Nancy Thakkar. After the launch, Sharib joins DNA for an exclusive conversation and admits that he's glad that after Tarla, he got another opportunity to showcase his romantic side. Sharing the initial years of his career, Sharib confesses that he never thought of becoming an actor, as he had inferiority complexes about his physical appearance. "Bahut time I had an inferiority complex and had low-esteem. I had issues with my height, thus it took me 10 years to move out of that. 10 saal lage mujhe usse bahar nikalne mein, isi liye I started acting at 33, or else usually actors start from an early 20s."

Sharib has no formal training in acting, and no film background, and he started his journey as a writer. Explaining his stint as a writer, Sharib says, "I took a backdoor entry for movies. Mujhe darr tha ki mera kuch hoga nahi. So, I started out as an assistant director in 1998 and turned into a writer for MTV Bakra. At times I got a chance to appear on camera as the makers of Bakra used to encourage me, thus that's how I started as an actor, and slowly I gained confidence."

Sharib's upcoming projects include movies The Diplomat, a cameo in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and will be seen in the series 36 Days, and The Family Man Season 3. Sharib's latest music video Eternal Love is directed by Swapnil Raj and is currently streaming on YouTube.