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Sharib Hashmi breaks down, reveals his wife's oral cancer has spread everywhere: 'It has come back for 6th time'

Sharib Hashmi revealed that his wife Nasreen Hashmi is battling oral cancer for the sixth time after suffering multiple relapses since 2018.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 13, 2026, 02:45 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sharib Hashmi breaks down, reveals his wife's oral cancer has spread everywhere: 'It has come back for 6th time'
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Actor Sharib Hashmi recently spoke about the emotional and difficult phase his family has been going through, revealing that his wife Nasreen Hashmi is battling oral cancer once again after multiple relapses over the years.

During an interaction with Hautterfly, the The Family Man actor shared that Nasreen was first diagnosed in 2018 and has since undergone several surgeries as the illness repeatedly returned. He revealed that the cancer has now relapsed for the sixth time.

“She has undergone surgery five times now. She has relapsed five times. It has come back for the sixth time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too - the treatment is going on,” Sharib said during the conversation.

Despite the repeated setbacks, the actor praised his wife’s courage and fighting spirit, saying her strength has become a source of hope for the entire family.

“Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi, usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hai, kaafi aggressive nature ka hai, isliye itni baar relapse hota hai, lekin uske bawajood bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hai. Fight karti hai,” he shared.

Nasreen Hashmi also spoke during the interview and opened up about the support she received from her husband throughout the treatment process. She said that even during busy work schedules and shoots, Sharib always made sure to stay with her at the hospital.

“He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages to reach the hospital. From the time we are in the hospital till discharge, he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me - that he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways, he has been there,” she said.

Sharib Hashmi and Nasreen got married in 2003 and are parents to two children.

On the professional front, Sharib was recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and will next appear in upcoming projects titled Cancer and Haiwaan.

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