FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Donald Trump’s threat, Iran warns neighbours it could strike American bases if US intervenes

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'

US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?

Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie to release exactly six months before Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake

After Ratan Tata, the next custodian emerges: What Noel Tata's son Neville Tata’s induction signals for Tata Sons leadership

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1

Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report

Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'

Sharad Kelkar also said his commanding voice sometimes comes as a disadvantage as he is not considered for common man roles by filmmakers. The 49-year-old actor has lent his voice to Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise, Adipurush, and Salaar, and to Nani in Dasara, among others.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 10:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'
Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in Taskaree
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sharad Kelkar, who garnered wide acclaim for his roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, web series The Family Man, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, and Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, is thrilled about playing the role of an antagonist in Emraan Hashmi-starrer series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, the show revolves around a dedicated customs officer, played by Hashmi, and his team as they take on a notorious smuggler (Kelkar). 

"If you ask any actor, I think they would love to play a villain and there's a different shade, and you’re free to do a lot of stuff which you want to do as an actor. There is no limit to it. There are boundaries in the script, but it is always fun to play a villain," Kelkar, who has played negative roles in films like Bhoomi, 1920: Evil Returns, Operation Romeo, and Housefull 4, said to PTI.

The Sky Force actor said he keeps switching between "positive and negative" characters. "As an actor, I always prefer to shift, and it is fun whether it is a hero or villain. Otherwise, life becomes very monotonous. My selection process is very simple, the story, the character and what this character is doing in the story. These are the three things from which I choose what I want to do," Kelkar added.

Sharad says his commanding voice sometimes comes as a disadvantage as he is not considered for common man roles by filmmakers. The 49-year-old actor has lent his voice to Prabhas in the superhit Baahubali franchise, Adipurush, and Salaar, and to Nani in Dasara, among others. 

"People think that my voice is my biggest asset, I don't think so. It's a disadvantage for you because (there are) few characters people can't offer. Like, if they want to offer me a simple guy, they are pretty hesitant to offer me because they are like, 'Nahi yaar, his voice is like that, how he'll sound as a common man'," he concluded.

READ | Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Donald Trump’s threat, Iran warns neighbours it could strike American bases if US intervenes
After Donald Trump’s threat, Iran warns neighbours it could strike American base
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train
Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'
Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree
US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?
US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Is India on the list?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement